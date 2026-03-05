x
Home > Politics

Tirumala Steps Witness Two Chapters of Kavitha’s Liquor Case

Published on March 5, 2026 by nethra

Telangana Speaker Questions Kadiyam Srihari in Defection Case, Hearing of Danam Nagender Postponed
Have More Children, Get ₹25,000: AP CM Chandrababu's Population Policy Push
Over 60% Teaching Posts Vacant in Telangana Government Medical Colleges, RTI Reveals
NBK 111 Starts Rolling
The Tirumala steps have come to symbolise two distinct moments in the long-running Delhi liquor policy case involving Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha.

When the case first surfaced, several names were being discussed, but the connections between Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Boinapally Srinivas and Kavitha were not immediately clear. A family photograph taken on the Tirumala steps during a temple visit later drew attention, sparking questions about the alleged links and bringing wider scrutiny to the network surrounding the case.

In February 2022, Delhi liquor case accused A14 Arun Ramchandra Pillai and businessman B. Abhishek Rao, on whom investigative agencies later conducted raids, had visited Tirumala along with Kavitha.

Nearly four years later, the same sacred path has again become part of the story. The place where something went wrong is often the place where the answer, closure, or redemption is found

Kavitha on Wednesday began a foot pilgrimage to Tirumala through the Alipiri steps, days after being discharged in the Delhi liquor policy case due to lack of evidence. Before beginning the climb, Kavitha, along with her husband Anil, son Aditya and Telangana Jagruthi leaders, offered special prayers at the Alipiri steps.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media at Renigunta Airport, Kavitha said she had faced harassment for four years because of what she described as a false case.

“They filed a false case and harassed me for four years. But the truth was on my side and, with God’s grace, the court discharged the case,” she said.

Kavitha added that her family has deep faith in Lord Venkateswara and that she had taken a vow to visit the temple by walking up the steps.

“We had a vow to visit the temple by foot. After receiving a clean chit in the case, our family and members of the Jagruthi family came here to fulfil that vow,” she said.

She also thanked supporters and well-wishers from Andhra Pradesh who gathered to welcome her and expressed confidence that Lord Venkateswara’s blessings would be with the new political party that she and her associates are planning to launch.

NBK 111 Starts Rolling
Leader Teaser: Legend Saravanan powerful fight for his daughter
Ram Charan's Peddi to have a Peppy Item Number

Telangana Speaker Questions Kadiyam Srihari in Defection Case, Hearing of Danam Nagender Postponed
Have More Children, Get ₹25,000: AP CM Chandrababu's Population Policy Push
Over 60% Teaching Posts Vacant in Telangana Government Medical Colleges, RTI Reveals
NBK 111 Starts Rolling
Tirumala Steps Witness Two Chapters of Kavitha's Liquor Case

Telangana Speaker Questions Kadiyam Srihari in Defection Case, Hearing of Danam Nagender Postponed
Have More Children, Get ₹25,000: AP CM Chandrababu's Population Policy Push
Over 60% Teaching Posts Vacant in Telangana Government Medical Colleges, RTI Reveals

