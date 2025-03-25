x
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Safeguarding Divine Wealth and Legacy

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Safeguarding Divine Wealth and Legacy

In a landmark move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched a comprehensive initiative to protect and manage Lord Venkateshwara’s extensive assets. Under the leadership of Chairman B.R. Naidu, the TTD board has approved a substantial budget of 5,258 crore rupees for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The TTD has established a dedicated committee to meticulously examine the temple’s vast property portfolio. According to a 2020 white paper, the temple owns 8,080 acres of land across various regions. However, some of these lands remain encroached or entangled in legal disputes.

The newly formed committee will conduct a thorough investigation into:

– Land acquisitions and sales
– Existing court cases
– Property encroachments
– Financial transactions

The focus is to ensure not a single inch of Lord Venkateshwara’s sacred land is compromised. The committee aims to reclaim encroached properties and resolve ongoing legal challenges.

Beyond asset protection, the TTD has also planned to restore historical temples in significant locations. Projects include reconstructing the Konetirayudu Temple in Kodangal and developing a small shrine in Dharmavaram, highlighting the organization’s commitment to preserving cultural and spiritual heritage.

