Tirupati laddu row: Subramanian Swamy files PIL

Senior leader Subramanian Swamy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Supreme Court on Monday, seeking an inquiry on the allegations of adulteration of Tirupati laddu.

Subramanian Swamy, former Minister and six-time MP, approached Supreme Court seeking apex court’s direction to order an investigation in the Tirupati laddoo adulteration issue, to find out whether animal fat and other rotten items were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam. Calling the allegations made Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unsubstantiated, Subramanian Swamy sought an inquiry in the issue, to make facts clear and assure devotees.

Subramanian Swamy knocked SC doors, saying that the allegations of adulteration of Tirupati laddu prasadam with animal fat have seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and crores across the globe rever the Tirumala Tirupati laddu prasadam as sacred.

The issue of adulteration of sacred Tirupati laddoo prasadam with animal fats, shook the entire nation. While AP Government is conducting inquiry, Centre is yet to make its stand clear on the issue. Now, high-profile leader Subramanian Swamy, who is also a member of BJP, approached SC, seeking an inquiry on the issue.

