Tirupati Laddu Scandal: Special Team to Investigate

Andhra CM Chandrababu has announced a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the Tirumala temple prasad issues. An IG-level officer will lead this probe into irregularities. The team won’t just check ghee quality, but all prasad items. Their report will guide what happens next.

The tender process is under fire too. Rules were changed to favor certain suppliers, letting contracts go to companies without enough experience or money.

Chandrababu showed papers proving these rule changes. He’s worried about “reverse tendering” and secret payments.

Temple management is also in question. Chandrababu says the temple was badly run for 5 years. He criticized Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s daughter for having a “Christian-style” wedding. He also questioned why Subbar Reddy’s wife always carries a Bible. Ap CM Chandrababu warned that God will punish those who did wrong.

Let’s hope that this SIT’s work uncovers the whole story, as this issue involves matters like TTD funds, politics, and, most importantly, the faith of Hindus across the world. Let’s also hope for an early resolution of this investigation.

-Sanyogita