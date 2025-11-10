x
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Ravi Teja’s BMW: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer

Published on November 10, 2025 by sankar

Ravi Teja’s BMW: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is joined hands with director Kishore Tirumala for a wholesome entertainer co-starring Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. Sudhakar Cherukuri is bankrolling the movie, with Zee Studios presenting. Today, the makers revealed the film’s title, first look, and title glimpse.

Ravi Teja’s character finds himself hilariously trapped between two women in his life, each posing baffling questions that not even technology, elders, or the wisest married folks can solve. The confusion builds up to a comical crescendo, culminating in the film’s title reveal: Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, a name as amusing as the situation itself.

Kishore Tirumala’s direction perfectly showcases Ravi Teja’s signature comic timing, making every frame naturally entertaining. Ravi Teja looks cool, promising a performance that’s equal parts fun and heartwarming, ideal for audiences of all ages.

The title glimpse impresses with Prasad Murella’s vibrant cinematography and Bheems Ceciroleo’s catchy score, both enhancing the film’s lighthearted tone. With a Sankranthi release on the horizon, this looks set to be a festive treat for families craving laughter and entertainment.

The title glimpse has already generated excitement, teasing a story that balances comedy, romance, and family fun in classic Ravi Teja style.

