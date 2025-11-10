Ravi Teja’s BMW: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is joined hands with director Kishore Tirumala for a wholesome entertainer co-starring Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. Sudhakar Cherukuri is bankrolling the movie, with Zee Studios presenting. Today, the makers revealed the film’s title, first look, and title glimpse.

Ravi Teja’s character finds himself hilariously trapped between two women in his life, each posing baffling questions that not even technology, elders, or the wisest married folks can solve. The confusion builds up to a comical crescendo, culminating in the film’s title reveal: Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, a name as amusing as the situation itself.

Kishore Tirumala’s direction perfectly showcases Ravi Teja’s signature comic timing, making every frame naturally entertaining. Ravi Teja looks cool, promising a performance that’s equal parts fun and heartwarming, ideal for audiences of all ages.

The title glimpse impresses with Prasad Murella’s vibrant cinematography and Bheems Ceciroleo’s catchy score, both enhancing the film’s lighthearted tone. With a Sankranthi release on the horizon, this looks set to be a festive treat for families craving laughter and entertainment.

The title glimpse has already generated excitement, teasing a story that balances comedy, romance, and family fun in classic Ravi Teja style.