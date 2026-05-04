TN Politics: Did Rajinikanth miss a Golden Opportunity?

The voters of Tamil Nadu have voted big for Vijay’s political party TVK in the recent Assembly elections of the state. It was Superstar Rajinikanth who had plans to contest in Tamil Nadu by entering into the Tamil politics. In the nth minute, he took a backstep and took a U-turn by skipping his political debut. After this, Kamal Haasan made his debut but the people thought that he was not a serious politician. Between low expectations, Vijay’s TVK entered the Tamil Nadu politics and his party contested in all the 234 constituencies.

The poll results are out today and Vijay’s TVK is racing towards a clean victory by emerging as a clear winner. TVK is expected to form the government without the support of any regional party in the state. Rajinikanth has taken a step back at the last minute while Vijay has decided to go ahead in TN politics and he also took a quit from his acting career. Today’s result makes it clear that Rajinikanth missed a golden opportunity and it is Vijay who made that risk. The clear picture will come by evening.