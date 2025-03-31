Toll Charges Reduced on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway

The National Highways Authority has decided to reduce toll charges for vehicles traveling on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. These reduced toll rates are coming into effect from today.

The toll plazas are located at Panthangi in Choutuppal mandal and Korla Pahad in Kethepally mandal in Telangana, and at Chilakalu in Andhra Pradesh along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

At Panthangi toll plaza, the rates have seen significant reductions. Cars, jeeps, and vans will now pay just Rs. 15 for one-way journey and Rs. 30 for round trip. Light commercial vehicles will pay Rs. 25 for one-way and Rs. 40 for both ways. Buses and trucks will pay Rs. 50 for one-way and Rs. 75 for both ways.

At Chilakalu toll plaza, the reduction is more modest, with all vehicle types seeing a decrease of Rs. 5 for one-way and Rs. 10 for round trips.

Travelers making return journeys within 24 hours will receive a 25% discount on toll charges for all types of vehicles. These reduced toll rates will remain in effect until March 31, 2026.

This change brings welcome relief to regular commuters and transporters using this busy national highway corridor connecting the two states.