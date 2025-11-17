x
Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films

Published on November 17, 2025 by sankar

Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films

With 2025 coming to an end, there are several prominent films left for release in the next few weeks. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 and Ram’s Andhra King Taluka are the prominent releases left for the year. Here is the list of few films that will test their luck in the coming weeks:

12A Railway Colony: Allari Naresh picks up a thriller 12A Railway Colony and the trailer looks promising. The film releases on November 21st in theatres. After back-to-back debacles, Allari Naresh has big hopes on 12A Railway Colony.

Andhra King Taluka: After delivering debacles with mass entertainers, Ram has chosen a romantic drama titled Andhra King Taluka. The film is the story of a diehard fan of a Superstar. Upendra plays another important role and the film releases on November 28th.

Akhanda 2: This is the fourth collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. The film is high on expectations and it is the most awaited film of December in Telugu cinema. The film will have a pan-Indian release and all eyes are focused on the trailer.

Mowgli: Colour Photo fame Sandeep Raj has taken a long break and he worked on Mowgli. Rajeev Kanakala and Suma’s son Roshan is the lead actor in this mass entertainer. The teaser looks promising and the film releases on December 12th.

Tyson Naidu: Tyson Naidu is the long delayed film of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and the film is aimed for December 19th release. Sekhar Chandra is the director and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.

Champion: Srikanth’s son Roshan has taken a long gap and he signed Champion, a sports drama produced by Swapna Cinema. The film is mounted on a large scale and the makers have spent lavishly on the film. Champion is releasing on December 25th during the Christmas holiday season.

