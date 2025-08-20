Tollywood 2025 Updated Release Chart

A heap of films are ready to hit the screens in the next few months of the year. September and October are packed with several Telugu releases and a bunch of dubbed films too are releasing in these months. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Balakrishna’s Akhanda, Pawan Kalyan’s OG are the most awaited big-budget attempts of Telugu cinema. Other notable releases in Telugu are Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara, Anushka’s Ghaati, Teja Sajja’s Mirai, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yeti Gattu and Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit. Among the dubbed movies, Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1, Madharasi and Karuppu are the crazy films. Here is the upcoming release chart of 2025 in Telugu cinema:

August 22nd: Paradha

August 27th: Sundarakanda

August 29th: Arjun Chakravarthy and Param Sundari (Hindi)

September 4th: Ghaati

September 5th: Mass Jathara, Baaghi 4 (Hindi) and Madharasi (Tamil)

September 12th: Kishkindapuri, Mirai and Little Hearts

September 19th: Jolly LLB 3 (Hindi) and Bhadrakaali (Tamil)

September 25th: OG

October 2nd: Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 (Kannada)

October 10th: Sasivadane

October 17th: Viswambhara and Karuppu (Tamil)

October 18th: Telusu Kada and K Ramp

October 31st: Baahubali: The Epic

November 14th: Sambarala Yeti Gattu and De De Pyaar De 2 (Hindi)

December 5th: Akhanda 2

December 19th: Avatar: Fire and Ash (English)

December 25th: Dacoit, Kartik Aryan Film (Hindi) and Alpha (Hindi)