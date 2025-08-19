x
Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case

Published on August 19, 2025 by sankar

Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case

Tollywood actor Dharma Mahesh who played the lead role in Drinker Sai landed into a controversy after a case was filed against the actor. His wife has approached the Hyderabad cops after Dharma Mahesh and his family have been demanding extra dowry. A case has been registered in Gachibowli Women Police Station. Dharma Mahesh was involved in this act earlier and he was sent for counselling a few months ago.

Dharma Mahesh stays with his family in Fortune Towers, Madhapur. He fell in love with Gowthami and the duo got married in 2019. Dharma Mahesh and Gowthami ventured into Hotel business with the financial support of Gowthami’s father. After six years, Dharma Mahesh has been mounting pressure on Gowthami for extra dowry after which a case was registered. Dharma Mahesh and family are booked under various sections and the investigation is going on. After the release of Drinker Sai, Dharma Mahesh is busy with multiple films.

