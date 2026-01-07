x
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Actors following Bollywood Trend in Promotions

Published on January 7, 2026

Tollywood Actors following Bollywood Trend in Promotions

Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari are the Sankranthi releases of the year. Except Naveen Polishetty, none of the actors stepped out to promote their film before the release. Prabhas attended the pre-release event of Raja Saab and he did not attend any event in Mumbai. He has gained a strong hold in the Hindi market but he skipped the Hindi promotions.

With less than one week left, Megastar is yet to release an interview or participate in the promotions. He will attend the pre-release event of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu this evening. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a crucial film for Ravi Teja but the actor is yet to step out for the promotions. He will attend the pre-release event of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Naveen Polishetty has been seen in the promotions of his film and he is recording for interviews. Naari Naari Naduma Murari is the next outing of Sharwanand and the actor is yet to face the media. He also will attend the pre-release event of the film.

Our stars have reduced the promotions and they are following the trend of Bollywood when it comes to promoting their films. They are rarely seen in media and in public when it comes to promoting films. They are restricting themselves to one event after taking big remunerations.

