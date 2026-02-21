Tollywood Actors From Commanding to Compromising Stage

Gone are the days when the Tollywood actors used to demand big money and also hold a share in the profits. After a huge decline in the non-theatrical deals and rock-bottom theatrical market, some of the Tollywood actors are now compromising on their remuneration for work. Actors like Ravi Teja, Ram, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Gopichand and others have been demanding big remuneration as they had a solid Hindi non-theatrical market. The market has reached zero now.

All these actors are now compromising on their pay and are ready to work on a profit-sharing model. Actors like Nithiin, Varun Tej have delivered continuous flops because of which the digital players are not ready to offer big money. These actors too are ready to cut down their pay and work instead of sitting idle at home. Most of the actors of Telugu cinema have lost their command and they are working on a profit-sharing model or after having a cut in their remuneration. There are some top actors who are demanding big money because of rock-solid business. Rest of them are in compromise mode.