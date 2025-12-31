x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Actors occupied with Enough Work

Published on December 31, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chartbuster Meesala Pilla enters elite 100 Million Club
image
JC Ashmith Reddy’s Dance Video Goes Viral
image
BMW Vaammo Song Promo: Folk Tease
image
Tollywood Actors occupied with Enough Work
image
Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya Film on Cards?

Tollywood Actors occupied with Enough Work

Despite hits and flops, all the young, upcoming and top actors of Telugu cinema are occupied with a number of films. All the top actors like Prabhas, NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan have a big lineup of films and they are occupied with big-budget films. Young actors like Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram, Nithiin, Sharwanand, Gopichand and others have 2-3 films lined up and they are in various stages of discussion.

Most of the actors have turned signing spree and are occupied with ample work and films. All the top actors have also signed brands and endorsements which is earning them big money. Some of them have compromised on their remunerations while most of the actors are demanding big remunerations irrespective of their markets. 2026 is an occupied year for all the Telugu actors.

Next BMW Vaammo Song Promo: Folk Tease Previous Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya Film on Cards?
else

TRENDING

image
Chartbuster Meesala Pilla enters elite 100 Million Club
image
BMW Vaammo Song Promo: Folk Tease
image
Tollywood Actors occupied with Enough Work

Latest

image
Chartbuster Meesala Pilla enters elite 100 Million Club
image
JC Ashmith Reddy’s Dance Video Goes Viral
image
BMW Vaammo Song Promo: Folk Tease
image
Tollywood Actors occupied with Enough Work
image
Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya Film on Cards?

Most Read

image
JC Ashmith Reddy’s Dance Video Goes Viral
image
Bhogapuram Airport Set for Historic First Flight
image
SIT Questions Vemireddy Prashanthi in Adulterated Ghee Case

Related Articles

Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays