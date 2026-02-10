Tollywood Actors working on Web Projects

Apart from films, actors are inking deals with the digital platforms for Originals which is earning them big remunerations. Bollywood actors are balancing their careers between films and web series. Now, several Telugu actors are making their waves and are testing their luck in the digital space. The number of actors signing web films and web series are increasing. Venkatesh is done with two seasons of Rana Naidu and he is keen to take up new projects if anything is exciting.

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is holding talks with Amazon Prime for a web series and the shoot commences soon. Naga Chaitanya will soon start the second season of Dootha for Amazon Prime. Adivi Sesh is in talks with Netflix for an exciting project and it will be announced soon. Anand Deverakonda has completed Takshakudu for Netflix which will stream soon. Tharun Bhasker will soon team up with Amazon Prime for an Original this year. Samantha has taken a break from web-based projects and she is keen to sign new projects for next year. A lot of Telugu actors are now looking into the web space.