Tollywood actress turns villain for Ravi Teja?

After the super success of Krack, Mass Raja Ravi Teja turned a signing spree and he is completing films at a fast pace. The actor has Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty ready for release and the actor is completing the shoot of Dhamaka. Ravi Teja signed his next film in the direction of Sudheer Varma titled Ravanasura and the project will have its official launch for Sankranthi. The regular shoot too will follow and the film will have two leading ladies. As per the update, the film will have a lady antagonist.

Tollywood beauty Daksha Nagarkar who has done films like Husharu and Zombie Reddy will be playing the lady villain in Ravanasura. The actress loved the assignment and she signed the project. Abhishek Nama is the producer and there are talks that Ravi Teja will be seen playing an advocate in this action thriller. More details awaited.