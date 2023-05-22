Tollywood biggies in Financial Stress

The digital and non-theatrical rights of Indian films have seen a huge rise in recent years post Covid. All the star actors have hiked their fees because of this and the budgets of Telugu films reached new heights. The makers are pocketing big through the digital rights even before the release of their films. But there is a huge vacuum because of the substantial hike in the rights. The makers of Project K are quoting huge for the digital rights (including all languages) and digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix are in deep shock. This is the biggest ever quote in the history of Indian cinema.

The digital giants are not in a mood to acquire the digital rights of Project K for such high prices. DVV Danayya who is bankrolling Pawan Kalyan’s OG is said to have quoted a huge price for the digital deal and the digital platform decided to step back from the deal. The same is the case with the digital rights of Pushpa: The Rule. The makers are quoting very huge prices. Though these deals will be closed at a later date, the digital giants are not ready to shell out huge amounts. The makers will have to crack the deals at the earliest so that they would receive hefty advances from the digital platforms and these amounts will help the makers to complete the shoots of biggies.

For now, there is a stress among the producers of biggies because of the overhyped digital deals.