Tollywood Biggies keeps the Trade Confused

There are a lot of big-budget films aimed for release this year. If the release dates are finalized, all the medium and small budget films will lock their release dates to avoid a clash with biggies. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara witnessed a series of delays and the film is now missing the summer race. There is no clarity about the film’s release date and the deals of the film are yet to be closed. Things are expected to be finalized in March and the makers have to close the theatrical deals after the release dates get finalized. Vishwambara may not hit the screens during the holiday season as all the charts are ready.

Prabhas’ Raja Saab is out of the summer race due to the delay in the VFX work. As the film would have a pan-Indian release, the makers are struggling to lock the release date and announce it to avoid a clash in other Indian languages. The film may have a release during Dasara. Ram Charan is shooting for his 16th film which is yet to be titled. The team is keen to release the film this year. The makers will announce the release date soon. Buchi Babu is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this sports drama.

The producers of all the films of Pawan Kalyan are left puzzled. OG is the craziest film among them and Pawan has to shoot for ten days to complete the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are the other projects pending. There is no clarity about the release of all these films. For now, the trade circles and the producers of Tollywood are puzzled about the release of several biggies that are planned for 2025 release.