Tollywood Christmas releases move to 2024

With the arrival of Salaar, three Telugu movies Saindhav, Hi Nanna and Extra Ordinary Man are out of the Christmas 2023 race. Venkatesh starrer Saindhav is expected to join the Sankranthi 2024 race and an official announcement will be made very soon. Nani’s Hi Nanna is targeting February 2nd release and Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man may release on February 9th. The final dates may change again to avoid the clash.

With so many films lined up for Sankranthi release, Hi Nanna and Extra Ordinary Man opted out for February release. Salaar will have a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Hollywood film Aquaman too will release over the holiday weekend. For now, these are the considered release dates and the final chart may be changed again.