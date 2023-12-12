x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Tollywood Crisis: Top Production Houses Slowing Down

Tollywood Crisis: Top Production Houses Slowing Down

Published on December 12, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Tollywood Crisis: Top Production Houses Slowing Down

Spread the love

The digital players have changed paths and there are quite selective. They acquired the rights of several films for hefty prices and their budgets are now restricted. Even the Hindi non-theatrical market for Telugu films has seen a huge decline and it would take some time for the situation to turn normal. All the digital players would get big budgets for 2024 but with vast content being made, they would be quite selective. Our filmmakers are worried about the sudden decline in the non-theatrical deals.

All the top production houses are working on multiple films and most of the projects are not being wrapped up on the planned budgets. As they are banking on stars, the filmmakers have been recovering most of their investment through the non-theatrical rights. Now, they are rethinking about the upcoming films and their budgets. There is no clarity about the exact theatrical and non-theatrical market of any star after the ongoing crisis. Most of the production houses are putting some of their projects on hold till the market makes a comeback. 2024 will be a tough year for Telugu cinema and the entire risk falls on the producer.

Next AP registering highest unemployment rate, says Lokesh Previous Rajinikanth’s next film is Vettaiyan
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot