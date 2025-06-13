x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum

Published on June 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday
image
Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum
image
Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai
image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?

Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum

The distribution and exhibition sector is struggling in Telugu cinema. With rarely a hit every month in 2025, Tollywood is currently in the worst phase. Our star actors are busy with back-to-back films but it is the poor planning that is killing the revenues and footfalls. This summer is utterly wasted and there is no single good release in this month till date. The OTT players have changed gears and their new plans are leaving the producers in huge stress.

The financiers are not lending a free hand for the producers and the budgets got heaped up. The stars are demanding huge money and the wastage on the sets is completely impossible to control. From the corruption on the sets to the delay in the post-production work and the release, there is a huge vacuum in Telugu cinema. A huge amount of money and time is going in the post-production phase. Some of the producers are spending lavishly on reshoots.

The theatrical footfalls have seen a huge decline because of the lesser gap between the theatrical and the OTT release. With multiple projects in hand, some of the producers are missing the financial balance and this is also delaying their films. The distributors and exhibitors are not ready to take any risk and the burden falls completely on the producer. Most of the producers have decided to slow down in this tough time instead of producing multiple films. For now, Tollywood is in a struggling phase.

Next Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday Previous Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday
image
Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum
image
Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai

Latest

image
Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday
image
Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum
image
Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai
image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

Related Articles

Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch