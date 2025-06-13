Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum

The distribution and exhibition sector is struggling in Telugu cinema. With rarely a hit every month in 2025, Tollywood is currently in the worst phase. Our star actors are busy with back-to-back films but it is the poor planning that is killing the revenues and footfalls. This summer is utterly wasted and there is no single good release in this month till date. The OTT players have changed gears and their new plans are leaving the producers in huge stress.

The financiers are not lending a free hand for the producers and the budgets got heaped up. The stars are demanding huge money and the wastage on the sets is completely impossible to control. From the corruption on the sets to the delay in the post-production work and the release, there is a huge vacuum in Telugu cinema. A huge amount of money and time is going in the post-production phase. Some of the producers are spending lavishly on reshoots.

The theatrical footfalls have seen a huge decline because of the lesser gap between the theatrical and the OTT release. With multiple projects in hand, some of the producers are missing the financial balance and this is also delaying their films. The distributors and exhibitors are not ready to take any risk and the burden falls completely on the producer. Most of the producers have decided to slow down in this tough time instead of producing multiple films. For now, Tollywood is in a struggling phase.