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Home > Movie News

Tollywood has Big Hopes on April

Published on March 30, 2026 by nymisha

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Tollywood has Big Hopes on April

After Sankranthi movies, none of the Telugu films released in January, February and March performed on a decent note. All the big and medium-budget attempts ended up as disappointments. February and March have been disastrous for the distributors and exhibitors of Telugu states. The theatre owners are struggling to screen films with low footfalls. April is packed with releases and Telugu cinema has big hopes on the films heading for release. Ram Charan’s Peddi is the biggest Tollywood film in April and there are strong speculations that the film will not release as per the plan.

Sharwanand’s Biker is the first release of April. The film is high on expectations. Niharika Konidela’s next production Rakasa is the other release on April 3rd. Both Biker and Rakasa are carrying good expectations and all they need is a positive word of mouth. Adivi Sesh is testing his luck with Dacoit and the film releases in all the Indian languages on April 10th. Naga Shaurya’s Badboy Karthik, Nikhil’s Swayambhu are the other releases planned in April. Kiran Abbavaram is turning producer with Thimmarajupalli TV and the film releases on April 17th. Thiruveer’s Papam Prathap is releasing on the same day. Here is the upcoming release chart for Telugu films in April:

April 3rd: Biker and Rakasa
April 10th: Dacoit and LIK (Tamil film)
April 17th: Badboy Karthik, Papam Prathap and Thimmarajupalli TV
April 23rd: Patriot (Malayalam Film)
April 30th: Swayambhu (if Peddi is Postponed) and KD: The Devil (Kannada Film)

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