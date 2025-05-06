x
Home > Movie News

Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy

Published on May 6, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy

Piracy has been a serious threat for film industry. Though it was curbed to an extent, the recent leaks left several producers in shock. The HD copies of several big-budget films have been leaked on the day of their release. Films like Game Changer are available on the release day. Several February and March releases too have been leaked online. Tollywood top producers met recently several times to discuss how to curb the piracy.

Natural Star Nani’s recent film HIT 3 too was leaked on the first day. This has been a huge dent for the box-office numbers and the leak of the HD version are impacting the footfalls. A section of the audience are now habitual to watch the HD version online through downloads. Tollywood producers should form special teams to analyze the leaks and strict measures have to be implemented. The governments too have to work collectively and there should be serious punishments given for those who are leaking these pirated versions. All the top producers should start working on how to battle piracy very soon as it is making the producers lose big money.

