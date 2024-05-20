x
Home > Movie News

Tollywood haunted by Corruption

Published on May 20, 2024

Tollywood haunted by Corruption

After the status of Telugu cinema reached a new level, the budgets and the remunerations got increased. All the top production houses are spending lavishly on films. Almost all the top production houses are producing multiple films. Producing one film and focusing on it would do wonders for sure. But with several commitments, Tollywood production houses are busy with multiple films. It is here the process of corruption got increased. The producers are unable to prevent the corruption as it started from the roots and reached new heights. Right from the managers to the art department, everyone is faking finances and this is a huge loss for every producer.

The producers are initially not bothered as it would be a minor loss but this increased in the past few months. A top producer who produced over 50 films also lost grip over film production. This is due to the lack of efficient and honest manpower and low paycheques for managers and other staffers. Some of the production houses are not paying salaries for the last month of shooting and this is also leading several innocents to be involved in corruption. One more production house bought a bunch of Electric Vehicles (EVs) to prevent the corruption in the diesel bills on the sets.

The directors too are aware about this culture and they are not able to set the system right as they need to complete the film on time. This will reach new heights if it is not rectified. The producers should hire the right people so that the team will not stay corrupted and they should pay them well before these people will head for cheating.

