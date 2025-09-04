x
Tollywood Hopes on OG and Akhanda 2

Published on September 4, 2025 by sankar

Tollywood Hopes on OG and Akhanda 2

The success rate in Telugu cinema hasn’t been great this year. Most of the producers are in a lot of stress because of multiple reasons. With budgets touching the skies and the digital platforms implementing new guidelines, the producers are struggling to recover the investments. At the same time, most of the distributors are not ready to take big risks. This is making the producers head for an own release. With 2025 four months away for completion, there are two crazy projects for release in Telugu cinema.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is carrying huge buzz and the film’s pre-release business and sales are exceptional. The film is expected to shatter all the existing records of Telugu cinema and the film made the biggest ever business among the regional films. The film releases on September 25th and OG has a huge advantage as there is no other release during the Dasara holiday season. Another crazy release is Akhanda 2 which is releasing on December 5th. Balakrishna’s devotional sequel is all set to explode with a grand opening and the film’s teaser impressed everyone. Right from the distributors to the producers, everyone is betting big on OG and Akhanda 2. The results of these films will be crucial for Telugu cinema for 2025.

