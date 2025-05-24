x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Tollywood in Damage Control Mode

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood in Damage Control Mode

A series of recent meetings and incidents have finally triggered a debate about disturbing the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Social media is filled with posts debating that ‘Aa Naluguru’ are trying to halt or disturb the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on the name of theatre strike. This came as a new headache for the entire film industry. All the industry bigwigs are well aware about who started the topic of theatre strike. Now the entire film industry has stepped into recorrection mode.

AP’s ex-Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wantedly distrubed Telugu cinema. The theatre system was badly impacted for five years. After the arrival of the new government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have promised Tollywood to support them in the best available ways.There is no debate about ticket rates and they are approved. All the other discussions are healthy between Tollywood and the government. At this time, the theatre strike triggered debate of impacting the theatrical release of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The AP Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh has ordered an inquiry about who are behind the move. All the Tollywood celebrities will conduct a press conference to prevent further damage and to keep an end to the discussion of theatre strike. Telugu cinema is in damage control mode as they are not in a mood to spoil their smooth relation with the AP government.

Next Anaganaga Director Rushed with Offers Previous Photos : Anaganaga Success Meet
