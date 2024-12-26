Tollywood Industry Meets Telangana CM: A Positive Step Forward ?

In a significant meeting held at the Command Control Center, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with prominent figures from the Telugu film industry. The meeting was notably different from previous industry gatherings, taking on a professional tone as the Chief Minister addressed several key issues.

The film industry’s representatives and the government found common ground during the two-hour discussion. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured full support to the film industry while also setting clear expectations. He emphasized that Hyderabad should continue to grow as a global cinema hub.

The government proposed several measures to address drug-related concerns. Movie theaters will now need to show anti-drug messages before film screenings. Film stars were also asked to participate in anti-drug campaigns and social awareness programs. The Chief Minister also suggested introducing a special tax on movie tickets to support these initiatives.

Leading industry figures actively participated in the discussions. Nagarjuna suggested developing international-standard film production facilities. Suresh Babu spoke about making Hyderabad a center for OTT platforms. Allu Aravind assured better industry self-regulation in the future.

The meeting also touched upon tourism promotion, with the government requesting the film industry’s help in promoting Telangana’s tourist destinations and eco-tourism spots. The film industry representatives agreed to support government initiatives and social responsibility programs.

Notably, while the Sandhya Theater incident was discussed briefly, the meeting stayed focused on forward-looking solutions rather than past issues. The industry leaders expressed their commitment to maintaining better crowd control during film events.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s approach was direct yet supportive, making it clear that the government expects the film industry to partner in social initiatives while promising support for industry growth. Both sides agreed that their partnership would help establish Hyderabad as a world cinema capital.

Director Raghavendra Rao suggested organizing a children’s film festival, adding to the constructive proposals discussed during the meeting. The overall tone remained positive, with both the government and industry leaders showing willingness to work together for mutual benefit.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of transforming Hyderabad into a global cinema hub while addressing social responsibilities. The film industry welcomed the government’s support, and the Chief Minister assured them of continued cooperation for the industry’s growth.