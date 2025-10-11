Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Music Composers

Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad are the leading music composers of Telugu cinema and they are demanding double-digit remuneration per project. Tamil music composer Anirudh is in huge demand and he is very selective when it comes for Telugu films. There is a huge scarcity for music composers considering the line up of top music composers and their demand for huge remuneration. The filmmakers are now considering young and upcoming music composers.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Hari Gowra, Bheems, Sricharan Pakala, Mickey J Meyer, Vivek Sagar are now rushed with offers considering their flexibility and availability. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is now scoring music for Venkatesh – Trivikram film, Prabhas’ Spirit, Vijay Sethupathi – Puri Jagannadh film and many others. Hari Gowra delivered two super hits like Hanuman and Mirai. He is rushed with several new offers and he is signing films. Sricharan Pakala is the first consideration for a set of films which are made on medium budgets and featuring some of the stars.

Mickey J Meyer has always been selective and he is signing many films because of less options available. Vivek Sagar’s vibe is loved by some of the directors and filmmakers. They always rope him to compose the music. Keeping Thaman and DSP aside, some of the young music composers are now on a signing spree.