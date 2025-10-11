x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Music Composers

Published on October 11, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Video : Mood Of Telangana : Choppadandi Election Survey 2025
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s new Film Launched
image
Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases
image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Music Composers
image
Interesting Details about Simbu’s Telugu Debut

Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Music Composers

Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad are the leading music composers of Telugu cinema and they are demanding double-digit remuneration per project. Tamil music composer Anirudh is in huge demand and he is very selective when it comes for Telugu films. There is a huge scarcity for music composers considering the line up of top music composers and their demand for huge remuneration. The filmmakers are now considering young and upcoming music composers.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Hari Gowra, Bheems, Sricharan Pakala, Mickey J Meyer, Vivek Sagar are now rushed with offers considering their flexibility and availability. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is now scoring music for Venkatesh – Trivikram film, Prabhas’ Spirit, Vijay Sethupathi – Puri Jagannadh film and many others. Hari Gowra delivered two super hits like Hanuman and Mirai. He is rushed with several new offers and he is signing films. Sricharan Pakala is the first consideration for a set of films which are made on medium budgets and featuring some of the stars.

Mickey J Meyer has always been selective and he is signing many films because of less options available. Vivek Sagar’s vibe is loved by some of the directors and filmmakers. They always rope him to compose the music. Keeping Thaman and DSP aside, some of the young music composers are now on a signing spree.

Next Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases Previous Interesting Details about Simbu’s Telugu Debut
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda’s new Film Launched
image
Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases
image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Music Composers

Latest

image
Video : Mood Of Telangana : Choppadandi Election Survey 2025
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s new Film Launched
image
Diwali Mad Rush: Dent for All Releases
image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Music Composers
image
Interesting Details about Simbu’s Telugu Debut

Most Read

image
A New Era of Development: Chandrababu Naidu Launches Mega Initiatives for Andhra’s Growth
image
Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case
image
PJR’s Legacy in Jubilee Hills Sparks Debate After Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav’s Remarks

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event