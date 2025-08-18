Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent

With several big-budget films failing, several renowned producers are focused on producing content-driven films. The peaked remunerations is also a factor which is making the producers consider doing small-budget films. The support from digital platforms is also making them think in this manner. Here are some developments in Telugu cinema:

GA2 Pictures: Allu Aravind announced GA2 Pictures long ago and he has been frequently attempting small films. He introduced several youngsters and his production house also made several aspiring producers. Bunny Vas, a product of Geetha Arts has been producing small films on GA2 and BV Works. Several small films are in the making.

Dil Raju Dreams: Top producer Dil Raju was one of the most successful producers of Tollywood. All the films produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations have failed badly in the past couple of years. After analysing himself, Dil Raju announced ‘Dil Raju Dreams’, a platform that will hunt for young and fresh talent. Dil Raju announced that DRD will produce a series of small-budget films in the coming years. He also said that he has zeroed in on a couple of ideas which are in the development stage. Tollywood can expect several small budget films that are driven by content in the coming years.

Mythri Movie Makers: Naveen Yerneni, the man behind Mythri Movie Makers is busy with some of the biggest films of the country. He has floated a young team which is on a hunt for talented youngsters. Mythri Movie Makers will produce several small films and the process is happening currently. There is no other platform or production house. These small films will be made on Mythri Movie Makers.

Anil Sunkara’s Show Time: Anil Sunkara was once the man behind several successful big-budget attempts. After delivering flops, he calmed down and he is focused on his businesses based in the USA. On the eve of Independence Day, Anil Sunkara announced ‘Show Time’, the First-ever Reality show on movie making. With Show Time, Anil Sunkara and his team will lock youngsters to produce films. He announced that these small films will be made with youngsters on strict budgets.

Sukumar Writings: Top director Sukumar is on a break and he is currently lining up several small budget films. He will supervise the script and will allocate budgets for these films. Sukumar Writings has produced several small films in the past and Sukumar is now focused on them after he is relieved from Pushpa 2: The Rule:

Maruthi Talkies: Maruthi produced several small films in the past. After delivering flops, he calmed down. After Baby (Maruthi co-produced the film) ended up as a massive hit, Maruthi is now back to production. He is producing five new films which are in various phases of pre-production. They will be announced very soon.

Apart from these branded producers and directors, several newcomers are attempting small films. 2026 will witness several small-budget and content-driven films in Telugu cinema.