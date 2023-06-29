Tollywood pins hopes on Dasara 2023

2023 is not an exciting year for Telugu cinema. Almost all the top actors of Tollywood are absent for the year. Not a single film of NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others will have a release in 2023. Summer 2023 was not exciting as all the films fell flat except Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha. The month of June too is quite disappointing for Telugu cinema. July too will not have any major releases. Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is only Telugu biggie releasing in August.

The distribution and exhibition industry pinned all their hopes on Dasara this year. Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao and Vijay’s Leo are releasing during the holiday season and all the films are carrying high expectations. Ram and Boyapati film is out of Dasara race and it would release during the Vinayaka Chavithi season. Apart from Christmas, Dasara 2023 is the only exciting season for Telugu cinema.