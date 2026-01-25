x
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Planning for a Consistent Ticket Policy

Published on January 25, 2026 by sankar

Tollywood Planning for a Consistent Ticket Policy

The hike in ticket prices has been creating unnecessary controversies. There are debates opposing the ticket hikes and some of them are approaching courts to control the ticket prices. The government of AP is issuing GOs for the ticket hikes while things are different in Telangana. All the active producers of Telugu cinema have now decided to bring a standard ticketing policy soon. The discussions are going on and they have approached the governments of Telugu states recently.

The AP government has formed a committee to review the policy and take a call. The producers and actors are in plans to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy very soon and place a proposal about their discussed plan to prevent any legal hurdles in the future. The ticketing policy will depend on the budgets and the size of the film. If the standard ticketing policy gets approved, there would be no need for getting a GO from the government every time.

The producers are also in plans to submit them to the court so that there would be no legal challenges before the release. Due to the delay in the GOs, the producers have lost big money through the premiere show numbers. To prevent all these, the producers are discussing all the challenges and a Consistent Ticketing Policy is being finalized. A better clarity is expected for summer releases this year.

