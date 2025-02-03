x
Home > Movie News

Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Published on February 3, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Krishna Prasad Chowdary (KP Chowdary) was an investor in the Telugu version of Rajinikanth’s film Kabali. In 2023, he was nabbed in a drugs case and was arrested. Later he was released on bail. KP Chowdary committed suicide in Goa and the initial investigation says that he committed suicide because of the financial hurdles and burdens surrounded. He was found with 93 grams of cocaine and he was arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team

The investigation revealed that KP Chowdary was a drug peddler and he supplied drugs to various Tollywood celebrities. He opened a pub named OHM in Goa and is residing in Goa. Today the news broke out that he passed away by committing suicide.

