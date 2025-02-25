Tollywood Producer passed away in Dubai

Young businessman Kedar Selagamsetty had big plans in Tollywood. He shares a close bond with top celebrities like Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda. Tollywood is left in shock after hearing the news about the demise of this young producer. Kedar passed away in Dubai today and the reasons are yet to be known. Kedar announced a film in the combo of Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar in 2022 and the film is yet to start rolling. Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda were reportedly paid a hefty advance of Rs 10 crores each. Kedar recently produced Gam Gam Ganesha featuring Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. Kedar is planning to announce new projects soon. Rest in peace Kedar Selagamsetty.