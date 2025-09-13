x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers

Published on September 13, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
US Pushes G7 to Penalize India Over Russian Oil Purchases
image
Video : Director Sai Marthand Exclusive Interview
image
Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers
image
Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Exclusive: Teja Sajja’s Zombie Reddy 2 Changes Hands

Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers

With the decline in the theatrical market and the non-theatrical deals, the producers of Telugu cinema are left in stress. Gone are those days when the digital firms offered big deals during a film’s launch. They are now cautious and are waiting for the content from the film to be out to close the digital deal. There is a huge decline in the satellite and Hindi market for Telugu films. The stress entirely falls on the theatrical market and the financiers are now not ready to lend out huge money for the producers.

They are keeping an eye on the combos, budgets, credibility and the success rate of the producers before lending financer for a film. Several financiers of Telugu cinema have lost big money after the producers could not bail out their projects. Instead, these producers offered the non-theatrical rights which left a huge loss for the financiers. With the delays in many films, the financiers are also in stress and they are struggling to rotate the money. They are not offering finances for every producer after the launch. They have imposed new rules to start the project and complete 40 percent of the shoot and also close the digital deal.

Some of the financiers are lending money based on the non-theatrical deals. Most of the producers rely on finance and they are now struggling to arrange money on time to plan the schedules. There is a bigger vacuum in the financial space of Telugu cinema. This is because of the increase in the number of films and decline in the non-theatrical deals.

Next Video : Director Sai Marthand Exclusive Interview Previous Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers
image
Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Exclusive: Teja Sajja’s Zombie Reddy 2 Changes Hands

Latest

image
US Pushes G7 to Penalize India Over Russian Oil Purchases
image
Video : Director Sai Marthand Exclusive Interview
image
Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers
image
Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Exclusive: Teja Sajja’s Zombie Reddy 2 Changes Hands

Most Read

image
US Pushes G7 to Penalize India Over Russian Oil Purchases
image
Godavari Pushkaralu to Get Grand Makeover: Telangana Plans Permanent Facilities
image
Will Pawan seek Cabinet Berth for Janasena this time ?

Related Articles

Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025