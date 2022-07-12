Tollywood producers lost control over Film Budgets

Gone are the days when producers had a strong hold over the film production and the budgets. With the remunerations of the star actors and directors touching skies and production costs heaping up, the film budgets could not be controlled. Tollywood producers are worried about the wastage on the sets on a regular basis that could not be controlled. Though the producers are planning strict budgets, they are unable to complete the films on the proposed budgets. Some of the actors are throwing their personal expenses on the producers and the makers are not daring to oppose.

The number of working days are increasing. The remunerations of the staff members for the actors and the actresses are costing a bomb. Some of the actresses have been demanding separate caravans for their staffers and rooms in star hotels during the outdoor shoots. For star heroes, the total staff members are close to 15 and their expenses, flight tickets, and accommodation has to be borne by the producers. There is no control over the final budget till the shoot completes.

With the non-theatrical rights fetching good prices, the producers are not much bothered about the budgets and the heaping interests. Else, most of the producers of this generation would have vanished.