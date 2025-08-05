x
Tollywood Producers opens Doors to Fresh Talent

Published on August 5, 2025 by sankar

Tollywood Producers opens Doors to Fresh Talent

It may not be known to many but there are various Unions that emerged as major forces in Telugu cinema. They have been charging big money to get registered as a member and there are benefits because of this membership. This membership fee is not affordable for everyone who wants to work in Telugu films. These Union members will prefer to pick up the members on a priority basis. Because of this, lakhs of aspirants are left with no opportunities and they are left in a struggling phase. After the recent developments, all the producers have decided to hire aspirants outside the Unions.

Every producer will have the right to pick the skilled individual and the Unions will have nothing much to do. This is a better opportunity for aspiring youngsters and skilled workers who are left behind on the name of Unions. The Telugu Producers Guild has opened invitations and offered online forms to fill up the applications to hire all those who are interested to work in Tollywood. This is a welcome move for lakhs of youngsters and at the same time, this is a huge shock for those who have paid lakhs to get registered in their respective Unions.

This move will keep an end to the Dictatorship of the Unions who are into blackmailing and demanding bribes. Not every Union is like that but some of the producers have been facing disturbances for years because of some people who are living behind the shadow of Telugu Film Unions. It is also the responsibility of the producers to pay these skilled technicians on time without delaying their wages as the daily wage workers are left in the last priority when it comes to paying. Hope the talented and aspiring youngsters get the needed recognition because of this move.

