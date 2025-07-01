x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Producers Risking Big for Dubbing Films

Published on July 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?
image
Tollywood Producers Risking Big for Dubbing Films
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy
image
Will Kannappa Achieve Breakeven?
image
Thammudu Release Trailer: Powerful & emotionally charged

Tollywood Producers Risking Big for Dubbing Films

Tollywood audience are never hesitant to encourage and watch films of neighboring languages. It may be a bitter truth but several Tamil actors enjoy star status in Telugu while none of our Tollywood actors has enough fame in Tamil. Tollywood producers are shelling out big money to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Tamil stars. The dubbing rights of their films are sold for record prices. This is because there are several producers or distributors competing for the rights.

Kamal Haasan’s recent offering Thug Life Telugu rights are valued at Rs 18 crores and the film failed to collect even Rs 4 crores. Except Vikram, Jailer and Amaran, none of the recent Tamil films in the recent years have collected handsome money. Rajinikanth’s other films (post pandemic) left huge losses for Telugu distributors. The same is the case with the films of Suriya, Karthi, Vishal and others. Except the straight Telugu films of Dhanush, all his other films are disasters in Telugu.

But our producers are competing to pay record prices for the Telugu theatrical rights. The Telugu theatrical rights of Rajinikanth’s crazy film Coolie are sold out for record prices. It is a huge risk if the film ends up as a flop. If the film ends up as a super hit, the teams will recover their investments and they will not make big profits. No Tamil producer or distributor is taking risk or getting excited to acquire the theatrical rights of our Telugu stars in Tamil. But the case in Tollywood is completely different.

Next How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy? Previous CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy
else

TRENDING

image
How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?
image
Tollywood Producers Risking Big for Dubbing Films
image
Will Kannappa Achieve Breakeven?

Latest

image
How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?
image
Tollywood Producers Risking Big for Dubbing Films
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy
image
Will Kannappa Achieve Breakeven?
image
Thammudu Release Trailer: Powerful & emotionally charged

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy
image
Death toll mounts in Hyderabad reactor blast
image
AP gets a jolt in case of Banakacharla Project

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards