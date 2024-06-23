x
Tollywood Producers to meet Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood Producers to meet Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood Producers to meet Pawan Kalyan

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan and his group of politicians registered a record-breaking victory in the recent Assembly and Parliament polls in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan is the new Deputy Chief Minister of the state and he also holds crucial portfolios of Andhra Pradesh. Tollywood top producers are in plans to meet Pawan Kalyan in his official camp office in Amaravati tomorrow. Top producers Ashwini Dutt, BVSN Prasad, China Babu, TG Vishwa Prasad, Mythri Naveen and Ravi, Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, DVV Danayya, KL Damodar Prasad and others will fly to Vijayawada to meet Pawan tomorrow.

Pawan Kalyan has to complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The shoots of these projects were kept on hold after Pawan Kalyan was focused on AP politics. For now, Pawan is not ready to take up new projects but he will complete the shoots of the above films soon.

