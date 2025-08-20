Tollywood producers waiting for OTT Approvals

A crucial meeting between the top producers has taken place recently. After there is a severe financial stress surrounding and the digital players imposing new rules and dictating the release dates, the happening producers of Telugu cinema have met to discuss about their plans. All the top producers have decided to send the bound scripts to the leading digital players for initial approvals so that there would be assurance to recover their big investments through the OTT deals. With a huge decline in the satellite and Hindi market, a major revenue is expected from the OTT deals. The theatrical business cannot be predicted for any actor and it depends on the film’s success.

Some of the producers are strict on their stand and they are in plans to start their upcoming films only after the OTT approvals. Else, they are in plans to drop the projects instead of heading for huge risks. Several young actors have lost their complete markets after delivering duds. But some of them have been demanding big money and the producers are not ready to oppose the heroes directly. Hence, they have decided to take up the OTT route and take approvals before commencing the shoots. This will keep the actors in a tricky situation and they have to compromise on their remunerations to save the producers of Telugu cinema.

The OTT players too are choosy and they are not ready to shell out big money and acquire the digital rights in advance. Most of them are waiting for the teaser and songs to be released to take a call after several bad experiences. They are also ready to lock the deals if they are impressed with the bound script. This has been the next big move from all the Tollywood producers as most of them have lost big money in the recent times.