Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting

Tollywood has been in a huge crisis and the producers, distributors and the exhibitors have been facing several challenges. The recent incidents also gave chance to various debates on theatre percentage system, ticket hike, early digital rights sale and the remunerations of the stars. A Committee has been formed after Pawan Kalyan’s strong response for the theatre strike. The committee consists of Active Producers, Distributors and Exhibitors from the Telugu states.

A series of meetings are planned and the first meeting will take place on June 29th in Hyderabad and Telugu Film Chamber will chair the meeting. Several ongoing issues and the possible solutions will be discussed in this meeting. The major discussion would be on exhibitors demanding a percentage system for big ticket films. Several other issues will be discussed after which a detailed report would be submitted.

