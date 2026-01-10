Tollywood top actors to meet Telangana CM

The ticket price hike and granting special permission for extra shows for big-ticket films in Telangana has turned out to be a new challenge for the producers and distributors. The process is smooth in AP as the government is granting special GO upon applying. But in Telangana, there are voices coming from the government in different tones. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the GO would be granted if the profits from the special shows would be donated for the welfare of Telugu Film Industry Workers.

Soon, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has raised his voice against the special permissions making it clear that the new films will not get any price hikes and extra shows. Several biggies in the recent times have suffered badly because of this confusion and the last minute decisions have impacted the opening numbers. Prabhas’ Raja Saab has suffered a major setback as the GO was not released till last minute in Telangana and this impacted the box-office numbers of the premieres. At the same time, there are petitions filed in the Telangana High Court against the government GOs.

To get a Clear and Consistent Ticket Policy, some of the top celebrities and top actors of Telugu cinema are in plans to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy very soon. The discussions are going on and the meeting will take place very soon. This is to make amendments for GO 120 and issue a standard GO so that the producers and distributors need not apply for the government every time.