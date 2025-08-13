Tollywood Union Strike: Talks Fail

A series of discussions and meetings are going on between the Telugu film producers and the working Unions. The unions have been demanding a hike of 30 percent while the producers have come up with their terms and options. The talks started on a fresh note today and they failed completely. The Unions did not agree with the options provided by the active producers. They have rejected the new conditions proposed by the producers.

On the other side, the producers are in plans to hire young and skilled aspirants to work and resume the shoots. The hiring process is happening but it will take a long time for this to be implemented. As the shoots came to a halt, the producers are keen to resume the shoots by resolving the ongoing issue. The Unions are strict on their stand and are demanding a hike of 30 percent. For now, the talks failed today and they are expected to continue.