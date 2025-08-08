TG Vishwa Prasad Takes Tollywood Wage Row to Court

The Tollywood wage standoff has escalated sharply, with top producer TG Vishwa Prasad moving the City Civil Court and issuing legal notices to Film Federation president Anil, secretary Ammiraju, and treasurer Alex.

Vishwa Prasad, claiming a ₹1.5 crore loss due to the ongoing strike, has demanded that all Federation members share his financial loss. He asserted that producers are already paying workers above the base wage, dismissing the unions’ demand for an additional 15% hike.

Accusing the secretary and treasurer of failing to reply to his earlier letter and acting with wrong intentions, Vishwa Prasad is pressing for a legal resolution that could redefine industry wage policies. The producers’ key proposal, shifting call times from 9 AM–9 PM to 7 AM–6 PM, remains a sticking point, with unions strongly opposed.

While big-budget producers are willing to compromise, smaller filmmakers remain firm against any hike. With producers warning of hiring non-union workers if talks collapse, Vishwa Prasad’s legal push could set the tone for how future disputes are settled in Tollywood.