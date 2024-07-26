x
Tollywood young actors: More Films and Less Remunerations

Published on July 26, 2024

Nani is the only Tollywood actor who has not taken much breaks between his films. He has a habit of releasing three films a year. Now several Telugu actors are following the same after there is a decline in the non-theatrical deals. Actors like Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Nithiin, Nikhil, Gopichand, Ravi Teja and others are following the same. Actors like Varun Tej, Sharwanand and Nithiin have reduced their remunerations and decided to do more films rather than turning out to be a stress for their producers. This is a good move but picking the right film is also important. Delivering more films will be a blessing for the film industry. Varun Tej demanded double digit remuneration and after his recent debacles, he is now charging Rs 7 crores. He is shooting for Matka and he lined up films with Merlapaka Gandhi and Vikram Sirikonda. Both these films will roll this year.

Nithiin is shooting for Thammudu and Robinhood simultaneously. He is lining up Vikram Kumar’s film and Adtiya Haasan’s film. Both these will be shot simultaneously. Considering the budgets of Thammudu and Robinhood, Nithiin has slashed down his remuneration for both the films. Sharwanand who has been struggling for success is currently shooting for Ram Abbaraju’s film and Abhilash Reddy’s sports drama. Sharwanand also has a film lined up for People Media Factory and two other films are in discussion stages. He decided to work on back-to-back films without breaks. All the young actors have now chosen to do more films and pocked decent money instead of charging big for a single film.

