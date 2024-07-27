Tollywood young scions to make their Debut

Tollywood audience are the first to encourage the successors of successful actors. 2025 is a year to look up for three young scions as per the happenings. Nandamuri Mokshagna (Balakrishna’s son), Akira Nandan (Pawan Kalyan’s son) and Gautam Ghattamaneni (Mahesh Babu’s son) may make their debut and they are currently trained accordingly. Here are some updates about their debut:

Mokshagna: Nandamuri fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Mokshagna and the film is locked. Touted to be a mythological drama, the film will be directed by Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma. Mokshagna is currently being trained for the film. He lost enough weight and his recent clicks went viral. The big announcement will arrive this year and the shoot too will happen this year. 2025 marks the debut of Mokshagna.

Akira Nandan: Akira Nandan, the son of Pawan Kalyan looks tall and handsome. Though there is nothing solid about Akira Nandan turning an actor, speculations say that his eyes are on Tollywood. He is trained in various crafts currently. Mega fans will have to wait for some more time to get a clarity about Akira Nandan’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Gautam Ghattamaneni: Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni is currently trained abroad and he will take a couple of years to make his debut in Telugu cinema. Gautam is expected to take up acting as per the current happenings.