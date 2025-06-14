Tollywood’s Meeting with CBN Postponed

After some unexpected incidents that took place in Tollywood, several top celebrities, bigwigs and stars have decided to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The meeting was scheduled to take place tomorrow in Amaravati and the list of celebrities meeting CBN have been finalized. The scheduled meeting has been pushed from tomorrow and it is due to various reasons. Some of the actors are busy with film shoots and the new date of the meeting will be finalized soon.