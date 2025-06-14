x
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Tollywood’s Meeting with CBN Postponed

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood’s Meeting with CBN Postponed

Chandrababu Naidu

After some unexpected incidents that took place in Tollywood, several top celebrities, bigwigs and stars have decided to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The meeting was scheduled to take place tomorrow in Amaravati and the list of celebrities meeting CBN have been finalized. The scheduled meeting has been pushed from tomorrow and it is due to various reasons. Some of the actors are busy with film shoots and the new date of the meeting will be finalized soon.

