Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, sought medical advice after experiencing symptoms of a cold in Queensland, the BBC quoted the actor as saying in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Hanks wrote on Instagram: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that come and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He said they would keep the world “posted and updated”.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The couple will now spend time in isolation, he added.

They had been on the Gold Coast, where Hanks was working on a film about the life of Elvis Presley.