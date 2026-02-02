Too many Rumors on Vijay and Rashmika’s Wedding

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to get married this month. The duo did not make it official for now but the wedding plans are going on. The wedding will take place in Udaipur. There are a lot of speculations going on and Bollywood media started speculating that the grand wedding will take place today. The news is untrue and there is no truth in the speculations.

The wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will take place on February 26th as per the plan and it would witness the close families and friends in attendance. The duo is expected to host a grand wedding reception for Tollywood celebrities in Hyderabad after the wedding. On the work front, both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are occupied with a number of projects. They are charging big remunerations for their respective films.