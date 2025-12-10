Too Many Social Media Debates on Film Finances

Social media has opened doors for several discussions and the world is having access to several facts and rumors. Most of them are speculations but they are widely circulated and are accessed by the users. News about film actors and celebrities go viral in no time and the latest trend is all about the film budgets, finances, profit and loss statements. Because of the fan wars, debates are on about the film budgets and the results impacting the lives of the producers. Some of them are even posting about the lent finances and the interests paid after the completion of the film.

There are detailed posts about a film’s theatrical deals and the non-theatrical deals. This is compared to the actual budget and netizens are deciding the profit or loss of the film even before it is released. Top producer Suresh Babu recently said that the audience have no right to talk or debate about a film’s budget or the interests paid and it is the personal matter of the producer. But unfortunately, this topic is widely discussed on social media. It is the right of the producer to bet on the film and he alone will enjoy the profits or bear the losses of a film.

These unnecessary debates or posts on social media are hampering the financial privacy of a film producer. This trend is unhealthy.