Too much demand for this Bollywood Remake

Most of the filmmakers are not attempting remakes as the successful films are available on digital platforms in all the Indian languages. Kill is one small film that made big noise across the country because of the strong content. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions bankrolled the film and Kill is being remade in Hollywood very soon. There is a huge demand for the Telugu remake rights and several top producers are in talks with Dharma Productions for the remake.

Suresh Babu is in plans to remake the film with Rana Daggubati soon. Some of the Telugu producers are considering Varun Tej, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Akhil for the remake. The talks are currently going on and a clarity on the Telugu remake of Kill is expected soon. Some of the young actors like Vishwak Sen and Kiran Abbavaram too are quite interested to remake the film. A clarity on the remake of Kill will be out very soon.