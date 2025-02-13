Too much of Bollywood backup for Yash’s Toxic

Kannada Superstar and KGF sensation Yash has spent close to two years on the pre-production work of his upcoming movie Toxic. There are reports that he scrapped the entire schedule after he wasn’t impressed with the output. The latest schedule of the film was completed in Bengaluru and the next schedule will take place in Mumbai. The film has Kiara Advani playing the leading lady and Nayanthara has been chosen for an important role. As Toxic is slated for a grand release in Hindi along with the regional languages, the team has taken a bunch of Bollywood actors.

Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi are roped in for other important roles. It is also speculated that Shruti Haasan will be seen in a prominent role and the actress too has done several Hindi films and is a known face. Yash and his team wanted Bollywood actors for important roles in the film. Two British actors Darrell D’Silva and Benedict Garrett will be seen in crucial roles. The film is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year. Geeth Mohandas is the director and KVN Productions are the producers.